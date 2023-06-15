Malaysia asks Interpol to find comedian Jocelyn Chia over joke about missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370

The Malaysian police force is seeking Interpol’s help to track down a New York-based comedian after she made a joke about the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

Jocelyn Chia, a US national who was born in Singapore, is facing an investigation under Malaysian laws on incitement and offensive online content after she made the disappearance of MH370 a punchline during a standup routine and then posted the clip online.

In the ensuing backlash, Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore’s foreign minister, condemned the comic’s “horrendous statements” and Singapore’s high commissioner to Malaysia called the performance at New York’s Comedy Cellar “gratuitously offensive”, adding that “Chia, who is no longer Singaporean, does not in any way reflect our views”.

MH370 went missing on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in 2014 with 239 passengers and crew on board. It is believed to have crashed but has never been recovered.

Chia’s joke was made during a segment about the uneasy history between Singapore and Malaysia – which were once part of the same country – where she alleged Malaysia was a “developing” country lagging behind “first-world” Singapore.

She then joked that Malaysian airplanes “cannot fly”, in what was seen by many as a reference to MH370, adding: “What? Malaysian planes going missing not funny, huh? Some jokes don’t land.”

The video was removed by TikTok, which cited a violation of its hate-speech guidelines, and posts on Facebook and Instagram were later removed, but not before the social media clips had created uproar in Malaysia and Singapore.

Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, the inspector general of Malaysia’s police, told local media that a request would be made on Wednesday for Interpol’s assistance with an investigation to clarify her “latest location”, although it is not clear if Malaysia has the jurisdictional power to do so.

The scope of the case is unclear and the Malaysian authorities have not indicated if they intend to prosecute or charge Chia.

On Sunday, she told CNN she had performed the routine “more than a hundred times” for a year and a half without an issue and “there is no actual malice behind it,” but that the segment had been taken out of context when it was condensed for social media.

“I do stand by my joke but with some caveat – I stand by it in its entirety, when viewed in a comedy club. Upon reflection I do see that having this as a clip that gets viewed out of a comedy club context was risky,” she said.