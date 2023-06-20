To the Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies, aged 84

To the Manor Born ran for just three seasons from 1979 to 1981.

Angela Thorne, a famous face on countless TV shows in the UK, has died at the age of 84.

Perhaps best known for playing Marjory Frobisher in To the Manor Born, which ran from 1979 to 1981 as well as later specials, Thorne had a long and successful career on stage and on TV.

Her roles included appearances in Midsomer Murders, Heartbeat, The Good Life and Foyle’s War.

On stage, she received a Laurence Olivier Award nomination in 1981 for Best Comedy Performance for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in Anyone for Denis?

Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images Penelope Keith, left, and Angela Thorne in a scene from the television sitcom To the Manor Born in 1981.

Born in 1939 in Karachi in what was then British India, Thorne moved to England when she was five and later trained for the stage at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

To the Manor Born saw her star as the best friend of Penelope Keith’s character Audrey, alongside Peter Bowles.

The series was hugely popular in the UK, with the last episode of the first series being seen by nearly 24 million viewers, the fourth-highest figure for any programme in the UK in the 1970s, and the highest for a non-live event.

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Thorne with her dog in 1969.

Thorne married television actor Peter Penry-Jones in 1967 and they stayed together until his death in 2009.

They had two sons who are both actors, Laurence and Rupert Penry-Jones. Laurence has appeared in Waking The Dead and Doctors, while Rupert starred in Spooks and Whitechapel.