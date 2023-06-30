'It's never too late': Naomi Campbell is a mum again
Model Naomi Campbell has announced she is a mother again.
Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old revealed she has a new baby boy.
“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. It’s never too late to become a mother.”
She posted a photo of her holding the newborn.
It is the second child for Campbell. She had a daughter in 2021 – her name has never been revealed.
Friends rushed to congratulate the London-born model.
Designer Donatella Versace posted: “Congratulations Omi!!”, while fellow models Claudia Schiffer and Winnie Harlow also offered support.