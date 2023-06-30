Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti have split

It's been a whole year since Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu met on Love Island.

It’s the end of the road for Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Just 11 months after being crowned the winners of the hit dating show, the couple have parted ways.

Taking to Instagram, Sanclimenti wrote that the couple “are no longer together”.

“I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time. I will continue to support Ekin in anyway possible.”

Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images Love Island winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu in happier times.

The duo were last seen in public together earlier this week at the London premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

During their season finale, Sanclimenti and Culculoglu claimed 64% of the public vote in a show watched by 3.4 million people in the UK.

Since then the couple have been dogged by rumours that their relationship was a sham.

Sanclimenti recently posted a shirtless photo on Instagram alluding he was returning to the show: “Guess who’s coming back.”

The new season of Love Island is currently screening on TVNZ+ and is proving to be a smash hit.

It crushed mainstay shows MasterChef and Shortland Street to become the most popular show in June.

A statement released by TVNZ showed the reality series has already delivered 1.86 million streams in the last four weeks, and has “earned its place as the number one 1 show for 18-34 year olds, who make up 60% of the shows total audience”.

In comparison, Shortland Street’s mid-year cliffhanger, clocked in 1.68 million streams for June.