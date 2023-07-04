Cause of death of UK Pop Idol star Darius Danesh revealed by his girlfriend

Darius Danesh was found in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, US in August last year.

The girlfriend of UK Pop Idol star Darius Danesh has revealed that the singer died from an undetected heart issue.

Danesh, 41, was found in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, US in August last year.

The medical examiner's office at the time said he had died from inhaling the painkiller chloroethane and suffocation, and his death was ruled an accident.

Now his girlfriend, Lauren Cheek, has told The Sun that the combination of the painkiller and an oversized heart caused his death.

“His mum told me they only found out after they did the autopsy. His heart was twice the size it was supposed to be, which was fitting, because that is genuinely how he was – he had so much love,” said Cheek.

“The autopsy also found he was living with a broken neck, but he refused to get help or complain about it. I think he used (chloroethane) because he was in so much pain and he didn’t want to take pills, not even aspirin.

“That’s what killed him – the substance mixed with his heart and he couldn’t take it.”

The newspaper claims Danesh was in Rochester to support Hollywood actor Gerard Butler, who was undergoing an operation at the time. They had been friends for years.

It is alleged that a manager or assistant of Butler’s had found Danesh’s body but there was some mystery over a delay in telling his family about the singer’s death.

Danesh was one of the first wave of singing reality stars in the UK. He first appeared on the show Pop Stars in 2001 with a rendition of Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time.

The following year he finished third behind Gareth Gates and Will Young in Pop Idol and his single Colourblind topped the UK charts in 2002.

In the following years he transitioned to musical theatre, performing in the West End productions of Chicago, Guys and Dolls, and Gone With the Wind.

He wasn’t quite finished with reality shows. In 2010, he won another called Popstar to Operastar and performed in a production of Carmen at London’s O2 Arena.