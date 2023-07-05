YouTube star Grace Helbig diagnosed with breast cancer

YouTube star and podcaster Grace Helbig has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a video Helbig shared on YouTube and Instagram on Monday (Tuesday NZT) she talks about getting diagnosed a month ago.

“I do feel like I have been existing with a big secret and I just wanted and felt compelled to let you know,” she says in the clip.

Helbig, 37, first told her doctor about a lump in her left breast at a routine gynaecologist appointment.

She says she almost didn’t mention it because she assumed it was a stupid question and that she’d be told the lump was nothing. That led to her first mammogram and breast ultrasound, followed by a biopsy.

Rich Polk/Getty Images Grace Helbig has 2.6 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Helbig has triple-positive breast cancer and has been told by medical professionals that it is “super treatable” and “highly beatable,” she says.

“We are going for cure, not remission here, which is exciting, encouraging, helpful, good,” says Helbig.

She became a YouTube personality in the 2000s with a series of vlogs and drew more than two million followers on her DailyGrace channel when she was part of My Damn Channel. She hosted The Grace Helbig Show on E! in 2015.

Today Helbig has 2.6 million subscribers on her @itsgrace YouTube channel and 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

She says her treatment will consist of six rounds of chemotherapy followed by surgery and hormonal therapy. She had a port installed in her arm for the chemotherapy.

“This whole thing has been a lot, to say the least,” Helbig says. “I’ve been feeling every feeling all day long, but I am so incredibly thankful to have an amazing husband and an incredible family and friends who have been already so helpful.”

Helbig married fellow YouTube celebrity Elliott Morgan in 2022.

“I really cashed in on the ‘in sickness and in health’ part of our vows, I think, way quicker than he expected,” she says in the video.

- nj.com