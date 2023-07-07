Lewis Capaldi curses Ed Sheeran in first interview since cancelling tour

Lewis Capaldi had a short message to fellow superstar Ed Sheeran in his first interview since announcing he was cancelling his world tour: “F... you.”

But it was all in jest as Capaldi appeared on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones (language warning) where guests eat progressively hotter chicken wings. Sheeran had appeared on an earlier episode.

Capaldi, 26, cried as he spoke to host Sean Evans, but it was the spicy food to blame. In between the tears he offered his usual frank thoughts.

”Songwriting for me, people say it’s like catharsis and all the rest, it’s a really beautiful thing but catharsis isn’t always comfortable or enjoyable,” said Capaldi.

Leon Neal/Getty Images At Glastonbury, fans sang in full voice as Lewis Capaldi struggled on stage.

“I spend most of my time hating myself when I write songs and yeah I think that’s fate, that’s my process.”

He joked that anyone that is feeling “inadequate” is “probably because you are”.

“If you’re feeling like your girlfriend doesn’t love you and she’s going to leave you, she probably will. Life is meaningless.”

The rather chaotic interview veers from his thoughts on the host’s toilet habits to the lack of freebies from his local fish’n’chip shop, Tony’s.

”Shout out to Tony’s. Actually f... them. I’ve shouted those bastards out ... I live on the same street as them when I was growing up, and never once did I get a free pie slung my way. So f... that. If you’re listening Berto, where the f... were my free slices?”

Last month Capaldi announced he would take a break from touring, cancelling his two sold-out shows in New Zealand, after saying he is "still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's".

It came after a performance at Glastonbury Festival in the UK, where fans sang in full voice as Capaldi struggled on stage.

The Grammy-nominee was scheduled to play Auckland’s Spark Arena on July 18 and Wellington’s TSB Arena on July 19.

A Netflix documentary on Capaldi entitled How I'm Feeling Now was recently released on the streaming giant.