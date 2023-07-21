Ronan Keating serves as pallbearer, performs heartfelt musical tribute at brother Ciarán's funeral

Ronan Keating (centre middle left) helps carry the coffin of his brother Ciarán Keating towards St Patrick's Church in Louisburgh.

Ronan Keating has led the tributes to his older brother Ciarán, after he died in a car crash in County Mayo, Ireland.

The singer and TV host was a pallbearer and sang This Is Your Song at the funeral in Louisburgh on Thursday (Friday NZT).

Ciarán was travelling with his wife Annemarie to see his son play football last weekend when their car was involved in a collision.

Annemarie and the driver of the other car received treatments for non-life-threatening injuries, but Ciarán was killed.

Ciarán Keating (second from left) has been killed in a car crash.

At the funeral, Ronan said he had written the song after their mother died in 1998.

"I shouldn't be singing it in these circumstances, but we are and we will.”

Ciarán’s son, Conall, gave the eulogy.

"My dad gave his most difficult speech 25 years ago when he spoke about his beloved mother, and now I must give the most difficult speech about my beloved dad.

“This is not what we expected, we are heartbroken. We'll miss his laugh. I wish we had more time. I love you, we love you.”