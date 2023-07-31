Cardi B throws microphone at concertgoer who hurled drink at her

Uninvited audience participation in a superstar concert was again on display at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas, US, as a fan threw a drink at headliner Cardi B. The liquid splashed the rapper and frequent Vegas performer in the face.

Cardi B, glaring toward the source of the commotion, then flung her microphone at the presumed offender. It seemed as if her left-handed throw hit the person who tossed the drink. Security moved into the area as the song being performed, Bodak Yellow, continued, including the backing vocal track.

Cardi B reposted video of the incident on social media. Posts later showed the concert continued, as the headliner raced across the searing-hot stage in a tangerine jumpsuit.

The incident follows several instances of fans throwing objects at recording stars during concerts. This month, Bebe Rexha was injured after being hit by a cell phone during a concert.

Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the eye by a bracelet thrown by a fan.

Ava Max, Pink, Drake and Harry Styles have all had objects thrown at them during shows over the past several weeks. But Cardi B’s is the uncommon instance where the performer retaliated.

Suzanne Cordeiro/Getty Images Cardi B reposted video of the incident on social media (file photo).

Colosseum headliner Adele vented from the stage this month about this disquieting trend. “People are throwing (stuff) on stage. Have you seen that?” the superstar said. The singer then jokingly added, “I dare to throw something at me. I’ll (expletive) kill you!” She was, of course, holding a mic at the time.

- Las Vegas Review-Journal