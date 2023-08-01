Judi Dench says she can no longer 'see on a film set any more'

The 88-year-old won an Oscar for Shakespeare in Love in 1999.

Beloved actor Dame Judi Dench has revealed that she no longer has the ability to “see on a film set any more”.

The Oscar-winner was diagnosed with macular degeneration in 2012 and her eyesight has deteriorated to the extent that she can no longer see on sets. However, the James Bond star says she has no plans to stop acting.

“I mean I can’t see on a film set any more. And I can’t see to read. So I can’t see much,” Dench told the Sunday Mirror.

“But you know you just deal with it. Get on. It’s difficult for me if I have any length of a part. I haven’t yet found a way.”

The 88-year-old won an Oscar in 1999 for portraying Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love. She has received another seven Academy Awards nominations including for her performance in the recent Kenneth Branagh-directed film Belfast.

It is not the first time Dench has spoken about her eye condition.

On an appearance on The Graham Norton Show earlier this year, she revealed she had a photographic memory which helped with learning lines.

“I need to find a machine that not only teaches me my lines but also tells me where they appear on the page. I used to find it very easy to learn lines and remember them. I could do the whole of Twelfth Night right now."