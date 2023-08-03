Taylor Swift spends $90 million on bonuses to tour crew

Taylor Swift has doled out massive bonuses to the crew of her Eras Tour, proving that she may not be an Anti-Hero after all.

Swift, 33, gave US$100,000 (NZ$164,000) each to truckers who have been hauling her equipment across the country, TMZ has reported. In total, she spent US$55 million (NZ$90 million) on bonuses.

The Bejeweled singer handed out the bonuses last Saturday, before her final show in the Bay Area, sources told the outlet. Swift has one more stop on the US leg of the Eras Tour, with six scheduled shows at SoFi Stadium in Southern California between August 3 and August 9.

An estimated 50 truckers drove Swift’s equipment across the country after the tour began March 17 near Phoenix, so the superstar paid up US$5 million total in trucking bonuses alone, according to TMZ. Band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers and other staff on the tour also received end-of-the-road bonuses, which were described as “very generous”.

While ticket sales for the Eras Tour were a technological disaster, the shows themselves have been widely praised and extremely popular. Swift added an additional Southern California show to her already packed American calendar, and has announced a slew of international dates, beginning with Mexico City on August 24 and continuing with Buenos Aires on November 9. She will perform in Australia on several dates next February.

Though Swift has not been publicly reporting the revenue from each show, industry experts told the Wall Street Journal that the Eras Tour could be the first concert tour in history to gross US$1 billion.

“What we’re seeing on this particular Taylor tour is almost like a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon,” Jarred Arfa, executive vice president at Independent Artists Group, told the Journal. “It’s pretty astonishing.”

- New York Daily News