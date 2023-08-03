'Happy birthday to me': Jason Momoa celebrates in the snow in Queenstown

While the cold snap may be causing some problems for Kiwis around the country, at least one visitor is lapping it up.

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has posted a video of him celebrating his 44th birthday while taking a dip in a hot tub in the freezing conditions in Queenstown.

The actor is in the country to star in the film Minecraft, which had to shut down production due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes in the US. About 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the union representing actors, stunt performers, programme hosts, voiceover artists and media professionals, have joined about 11,500 Writers Guild of America workers on strike. The writers have been on strike since May.

INSTAGRAM Jason Momoa enjoying the snow in Queenstown on his birthday.

Momoa seemed to put those ordeals behind him, at least temporarily, to celebrate his birthday.

“It's snowing, baby!" he said in the post on Instagram. He added: "Cheers everybody, love you. Aloha."

In a follow-up video the Fast X star said it was the first time he had celebrated his birthday in the snow.

The Aquaman star has become quite the fan of New Zealand. He’s hung out with All Blacks, soaked up Māori culture and tossed his shirt in the name of cyclone relief. He has also filmed in Aotearoa earlier in the year his upcoming Apple+ series Chief of War.