Gossip mag runs story on Sandra Bullock splitting with partner, days after his death

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall in New York City in 2018.

American celebrity magazine Star Magazine has made a distasteful faux pas by releasing a cover story about Sandra Bullock splitting with her partner Bryan Randall, days after his death.

The Star issue cover reads “It’s over” and “Why Bryan walked away after 8 years” with separate images of both Randall and Bullock.

Randall died on August 5 and a statement announcing his death was released on August 7. The cover story is for the August 21 issue.

Metro publication reported that inside the magazine an anonymous source claimed the actress and her partner “had relationship issues for months” and that they had broken the news to their children.

The magazine claims there was “heartbreak, jealousy and separate bedrooms” in the lead-up to the “split”, Metro reported.

The article further explains Bullock had not been seen out and about with her partner in a while, and claimed this was because they had “made the difficult decision” to split up.

However, it is well documented Bullock has been caring for Randall for sometime with his illness. He died aged 57 following a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family shared in a statement.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request.

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

The source in Star Magazine reportedly claimed Randall had been “resentful” of Bullock’s career, and alleged they had split when Bullock returned to acting after last year announcing she was taking a break.

Randall was in the final stages of ALS which affects patient’s muscles leading them to becoming unable to walk, speak, swallow and, eventually, breathe.

Early ALS symptoms include muscle twitches, cramps, slurred speech and weakness in the arms, legs and neck.

The magazine makes no mention of Randall’s illness or death, Metro reported.

Fans have been outraged by the publication, with anger rising as the cover began circulating on social media.

Also seen on the Star cover is an image of Bullock with a bunch of flowers in her hand and text reading, “Buys herself flowers on 59th birthday!”

Daily Mail Australia released its own story about Bullock and Randall’s relationship status just days before the news of his death. It’s still online.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Sandra Bullock in London in 2015.

Bullock, 59, first met Randall, a model-turned-photographer, when he photographed her son Louis’s birthday in January 2015.

Randall had modelled alongside Cindy Crawford in a 2011 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, and has done ads for Hugo Boss and Yves Saint Laurent.

The Ocean’s 8 star shared her joy with the relationship during a 2021 appearance on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk, saying she had “found the love of my life”.