The Casketeers' Tipene family welcome seventh child - their first daughter

Francis and Kaiora Tipene, with son Francis Jr, welcomed their newborn, Ngawaiata Irirangi Taimania Tipene, on August 22.

New Zealand's best-known funeral directors Francis and Kaiora Tipene have welcomed their seventh child - the couple’s first girl – born five weeks early.

Ngawaiata Irirangi Taimania Tipene was born on Tuesday, August 22 and is still in hospital under observation after her early arrival.

Speaking to Stuff on Thursday morning, her dad said his first daughter was healthy and happy and doctors said they could expect to take her home within the next 7-10 days.

“We’ve been well drilled because all our other children were early as well, so we were actually expecting it,” Francis said.

Owners of Tipene Funerals and stars of local TVNZ reality show The Casketeers since 2018, the Tipene family have become local stars through the success of the series – which documents life at the funeral home.

Because the newborn is still in hospital, Francis moved his office to the ward so that he can be near his wife and their daughter.

Supplied Francis Tipene said he hoped his daughter’s name would steer her towards music.

Once she’s discharged, they will set up a cot in their Onehunga office, which had already taken on a pink tinge, after being showered in gifts.

“It’s been two days and there’s a lot of pink everywhere,” Francis said.

Ngawaiata is their sixth child together and first daughter for the couple. Francis has one son from a previous relationship.

@francistipene/Instagram Francis and Kaiora Tipene’s daughter arrived five weeks early.

The newborn’s name means “the sounds in the air around us”.

“Hopefully it draws her close to music, because while she was in her mum’s belly she would move around whenever we played music,” Francis said.

The new arrival heralded a change in demeanour for his six sons - they had shown a gentler side of themselves when visiting their new sister in hospital.

“They’re not sure how it will go, but they’re not the only ones who will have to change and recalibrate when she comes home,” Francis said.

Francis Tipene/Supplied Francis said it will take some getting used to all the pink that has already popped up around his home and office.

There had been some early slips in the nappy changing department after the parents got very used to changing boys, he laughed.

But despite it being their first girl, they couple were just happy they had a healthy child.

“We had a baby to have a baby, whether it was a boy or a girl,” Francis said.

And when they held Ngawaiata for the first time their thoughts went to those who had lost children and those who couldn’t have children.

“When baby was born we shed a tear, we said we’re so lucky.”