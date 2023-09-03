Bernie Taupin leaks tales from new autobiography, including splitting his trousers in front of royalty

Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin attend the photocall for Rocketman during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in 2019 in Cannes, France.

Bernie Taupin, 73, the lyricist half of the Sir Elton John-Bernie Taupin combo, is the one we rarely hear from. But all that’s about to change with the release of his autobiography scheduled for publication in the UK on September 12.

Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton And Me, published by Monoray, tells Taupin’s story, starting in childhood. But it’s the tales of time spent with various royals as well as Elton John that will be compelling, if the first extracts are a guide.

Taupin has published some of these in the Daily Mail, including details of a private concert in the bowels of Windsor Castle, which the fifth Earl of Lichfield “crashed to the ground in an intoxicated stupor”.

“But not a head turned, and no attention was paid,” Taupin writes. “It was as if it was a standard procedure.

“The Queen then simply inclined her head slightly, said, 'Lichfield's gorn again,' and in came the clean-up crew. Four footmen, powdered wigs and all, trundled down the aisle, picked up the unconscious earl and whisked him away.”

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Bernie Taupin attends the Rocketman UK Premiere in London in 2019.

He also talks of meeting a nicotine-addicted Princess Margaret, who was more concerned with finding her “f...... Winstons”. But more funny is the fact that Taupin curtseyed so low he split his trousers “from crotch to shirt tail”.

The incident prompted a dry question from the princess: “Did we have an accident?” We are told the lady-in-waiting got the task of sewing them back up again.

And we hear of the Queen Mother coming to tea at Elton’s house in Windsor, and how she invited Taupin to show her around the grounds, and said “oh, look, Mr Taupin, my daughter is at home” when they spied the royal ensign flying from the nearby castle.

John Phillips/Getty Images From left, David Furnish, Bernie Taupin, Sir Elton John and Taron Egerton attend the screening of Rocket Man in 2019.

Taupin was with ex-beatle John Lennon at Madison Square Garden, at what turned out to be his final concert. The behind-the-scenes stories are fascinating.

It turns out Taupin had a few less-than-inspiring jobs en route to becoming famous. These included working at a poultry farm where he shovelled diseased dead chickens into a large incinerator for days on end.

And yes Taupin writes his own story with the same catching lyricism as his songs. It seems to come naturally to him, sometimes with astounding speed. For example, he wrote Don’t Go Breaking My Heart in 10 minutes. As he says, “not bad for 10 minutes of drunken scribbling”. The song, recorded with Kikki Dee, became the biggest single in 1976 and was the team’s first number one.