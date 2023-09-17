UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault

Russell Brand has been accused of rape and sexual assault by four women.

British comedian Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse by four women who spoke to an English newspaper.

The claims were made in The Sunday Times and will also feature in a Channel 4 programme where allegations of Brand’s behaviour were also investigated.

The high profile comedian and actor, starred in several Hollywood films including Arthur, and was once married to popstar Katy Perry.

Brand refuted the allegations in a video he posted to YouTube and X on Friday and said all his relationships were consensual.

"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I've written about extensively in my books I was very, very promiscuous.

"Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual."

He believed he was the subject of a "co-ordinated attack" and he was going to look into the matter because it was "very, very serious".

"Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” he said.

According to the BBC, Channel 4's head of news and current affairs Louisa Compton said four of the women, who have chosen to remain anonymous, have alleged Brand sexually assaulted them between 2006 and 2013.

Compton said one woman alleged Brand had raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home. She was treated at a rape crisis centre on the same day, she said. The Sunday Times says it has seen medical records to support this.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Brand refutes the allegations.

A second woman alleged Brand assaulted her when he was in his early 30s, when she was 16 and still at school. The woman claims Brand referred to her as “the child” and said he was emotionally abusive and controlling.

A third woman claims Brand sexually assaulted her while she worked with him in Los Angeles and threatened to take legal action if she told anyone about her allegations.

The fourth woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by Brand, and he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

The BBC also reported the 16-year-old “took her allegations to his (Brand’s) literary agent Angharad Wood, the co-founder of Tavistock Wood, owned by Curtis Brown, in 2020.

Tavistock Wood told the BBC: "Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him. Tavistock Wood has terminated all professional ties to Brand."

A Channel 4 spokesperson told The Sunday Times they were appalled to learn of the allegations, and pledged they would investigate further. Brand worked at the channel for several years.