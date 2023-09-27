Who is Taylor Swift's new beau Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift hasn’t been shaking off any rumours after she was spotted at an NFL football game supporting her new man, Travis Kelce.

Swifties were quick to notice she was sitting beside his mother Donna Kelce at the game and looked to be getting into the NFL spirit.

Getty Images/Getty Images Social media has been going wild over rumours that Taylor Swift is dating NFL player Travis Kelce.

But who is Travis Kelce?

Kelce, 33, is originally from Ohio and was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs American Football team in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

He’s played for Kansas City for his entire 11-year career and has won two Super Bowls, 2020 and 2023. Kelce even scored a touchdown in both games.

The football star holds multiple NFL records and was named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, what can’t this man do?

Keeping football in the family, Kelce’s older brother Jason is also a professional player for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce established the Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation in 2015, which provides mentoring, instruction, inspiration, and opportunities for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Getty Images Travis Kelce, number 87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, won the Super Bowl in 2020 and 2023.

His previous relationship lasted five years, from 2017 to 2022, with social media celebrity Kayla Nicole.

Is Kelce Taylor Swift’s usual type?

Swifties will know that her physical type has ranged throughout the years. From teen beau Joe Jonas to John Mayor, Calvin Harris, Harry Styles and Tom Hiddleston – where does Kelce fit in?

Adding Kelce to the mix brings one major outlier and it’s not only Kelce’s occupation but more importantly - his moustache.

The first thing you seem to notice about the professional athlete is the thick peach fuzz surrounding his face along with his athletic build.

The majority of Swift’s exs are in the music and entertainment industry whereas Kelce’s profession is centred around his sporting career.

Ed Zurga/AP Taylor Swift was spotted watching Travis Kelce from a suite alongside Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Swift has always been reluctant to discuss her personal life in public, but rumours have been flying about the pop superstar and the football player.

They began when Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he was disappointed that he didn't have the chance to meet Swift and gift her a friendship bracelet during her stop in Kansas City on her Eras Tour.

There has been no word from Kelce or Swift on defining their relationship.

Swift is on a break from her Eras Tour, which resumes November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.