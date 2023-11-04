Matthew Perry's funeral attended by Friends co-stars

The news of Matthew Perry's sudden death in Los Angeles has been felt around the world. Friends fans paid tribute to the star who brought joy and laughter to millions as Chandler Bing.

Family, friends and cast mates gathered to farewell the late actor Matthew Perry at Forest Memorial Park in Los Angeles, near Warner Brothers Studio, on Friday.

Perry, 54, was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, no foul play was suspected.

His co-stars from the hit TV show Friends, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer were in attendance, TMZ reported.

On Tuesday, Perry’s former Friends co-stars paid tribute to the actor, saying they were “utterly devastated”.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement read.

"There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss... For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

It was reported that Perry’s family carried his coffin. His mother, Suzanne Morrison, his father John Bennett Perry and stepfather Keith Morrison were amongst the family members in attendance.

Getty Matthew Perry’s co-stars from Friends attended Matthew Perry’s funeral on Friday.

The burial ground of Perry appeared to be surrounded by a small group of people, no more than twenty, and some SUVs were parked near his gravesite.

It was reported that the 54-year-old actor was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi after playing two hours of pickleball at Riviera near his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

After returning from the game, he asked his assistant to run some errands. When the assistant returned two hours later, he found Perry unresponsive in the hot tub and called 911, TMZ reported, citing police authorities.

An autopsy has been completed into the cause of Perry’s death but results are pending a toxicology report.