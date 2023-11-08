Who is Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Ines de Ramon?

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon were seen being “super loving” as they made a rare public appearance at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday – but who is Ines de Ramon?

The couple have been seen numerous times since the relationship began in late 2022, but have kept the PDA and photos to a minimum.

So, who is Ines de Ramon?

Ines Olivia de Ramon, 32, grew up in Cologny, a suburb near Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

After getting her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Geneva in 2013, she moved to New York.

De Ramon has worked for a variety of jewellers and according to her LinkedIn profile, she’s currently the vice-president of luxury jewellery brand Anita Ko and has been since 2020.

It was only in September last year that de Ramon and her husband of three years, Paul Wesley – the former star of hit American television series The Vampire Diaries, filed for divorce due to ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Getty Images/Instagram Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been rumoured to be dating since November 2022.

Dating timeline

November 2022

Pitt and de Ramon have been romantically linked since November 2022, when they were seen together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, just two months after de Roman’s divorce was filed.

The pair reportedly met up with fellow A-listers Cindy Crawford, Sean Penn and Rande Gerber.

December 2022

At the Los Angeles premier of Pitt’s movie Babylon, he brought de Ramon as his plus one. Although they didn’t walk the red carpet together, there was some mingling at the after-party.

Celebrating Pitt’s 59th birthday together at an Italian eatery, the pair were snapped getting out of a car .

“Brad had a birthday dinner party with Ines and friends on Saturday night. Guests brought gifts and the group shared a lot of Italian food. Brad even got a birthday treat with a candle and the group sang happy birthday," a source told People.

"He was in the best mood. He sat next to Ines. They were very cute and flirty. You could tell that she makes him happy."

New Years 2022

The couple sat poolside on their trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on New Year's eve.

Pictures taken showed both of them topless as Pitt looked to be reading from a large folder.

Valentine's Day 2023

Although Pitt couldn't physically be with de Ramon on Valentine's Day a source confirmed to People that the actor sent flowers to his beloved.

That day, the jewellery designer was snapped carrying a bouquet of pink peonies.

In February, de Ramon’s divorce was finalised.

November 2023

Nine months on and the glamour couple are still strong and have finally made their relationship ‘public official’ at LA’s 12th annual LACMA Art+Flm Gala on Saturday.

In late July this year, a source told People that the pair were “going very strong” and “doing great.”

“The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other's company and are very into each other,” the insider shared at the time.

“It's apparent to anyone who sees them together.”