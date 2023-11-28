Jimmy Carr's encounter with a Hells Angels gang member in Hamilton, as told to Joe Rogan

Comedian Jimmy Carr says while touring NZ he performed for a Hamilton crowd that included a Hells Angels member.

Hamilton and the Hells Angels have made it to the Joe Rogan Experience with UK comedian Jimmy Carr having a laugh about them in an anecdote about his New Zealand tour in January.

Carr told the story while musing about brotherhood, laughter and civilisation on the influential US podcast, some episodes of which are watched by millions of people.

In the October podcast, Rogan was talking about an outdoor concert at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, when Carr asked: “Security wasn’t done by the Hells Angels again, was it?”

That was an apparent reference to the Rolling Stones’ Altamont Free Concert at a speedway in California in December 1969.

As Wikipedia explains it, the Hells Angels had agreed to prevent audience members getting onto the stage. During the concert, a member of the gang stabbed and beat an 18-year-old man to death, although a jury acquitted the gang member of murder on the grounds of self-defence.

Rogan then starts raving about Hunter S Thompson’s book about the Hells Angels, and that many early members of the gang were shell-shocked soldiers who had returned from the Vietnam War, and didn’t fit in.

Carr, who hadn’t read the book, joked that the Hells Angels’ motto was: “Two can keep a secret if one is dead.”

Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images Jimmy Carr described New Zealand as “phenomenal”, while also noting the prevalence of biker gangs on JRE. (file pic)

He then recalled his gig in Hamilton, starting by raving about New Zealand and Australia, calling them “phenomenal”, and saying: “It’s just the best, the best audiences, wonderful people.”

“They’ve got big biker gangs in New Zealand, yeah,” Carr said, as he retold the story of his chat to a guy in the front row of his Hamilton show, and who, when asked what he did, replied he was in the Hells Angels.

“The guy kind of looked kind of scrawny,” Carr said. He asked him what he did in the gang. “He said: ‘accounts’. He’s the accounts guy.”

While Carr’s comment on the “accounts guy” could not be verified, he added “he was wearing the biker thing, he had the biker tats, but a really scrawny guy”.

“I just love the idea, someone’s joined a biker gang, and gone, ‘what am I doing?... am I getting the crystal meth, am I running the hookers, am I protection?’”

Carr joked that the response would have been: “No, we need someone to do double entry bookkeeping.”

It was a weird thing that someone was doing the admin for the Hells Angels, Carr said.

Nelson Mail photographer “They’ve got big biker gangs in New Zealand,” Carr said.

The British comedian then seemed to compare gang members to comics. “Outcasts in society that all come together and find a brotherhood? Did you just open a comedy club?” he said.

“I think comics are people that could fit in, but chose not to.”

When he met comics he didn’t know, he would ask them which one of their parents had been sick, Carr said.

“I hit the bullseye 90% of the time, because for most comics someone was sick, physically or mentally sick, and you had to make it OK.”