Police confirm body found is Glee actress Naya Rivera

Authorities say they believe a body recovered from a US lake is that of Glee star Naya Rivera.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said at a press conference on Tuesday morning (NZ time) based on the location where the body was found, physical characteristics and clothing, they were confident it was the 33-year-old actress.

The body would need to undergo an autopsy and dental records would be used to make a formal identification.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images The body of 33-year-old actress Naya Rivera has been found.

Ayub said there was no indication of foul play and no indication it was a suicide.

READ MORE:

* Heather Morris asks police to join search for her Glee co-star Naya Rivera

* Lea Michele deletes her Twitter after alleged bullying over Naya Rivera’s disappearance

* Naya Rivera is missing after son is found alone on a boat



Rivera’s body was located in the northeastern portion of the lake, near the surface of the water, five days after the star went missing.

Chris Pizzello Authorities search for missing actress Naya Rivera at Lake Piru.

Water in the area was between 10 and 18 metres deep, with heavy brush and trees on the lake, Ayub said.

Rivera was first identified as the missing person involved in a possible drowning at Lake Piru in Southern California on July 8 after her 4-year-old son Josey was found alone in their rented boat.

The pair had been swimming in the lake together. Ayub said Josey described being helped into the boat by his mother, who had boosted him onto the deck from behind.

He told investigators he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.

Rivera played singing cheerleader Santana Lopez for six seasons on the Fox musical-comedy Glee.

Glee co-stars, including Heather Morris who played Santana’s best friend Brittany, were seen standing with family members at the lake holding hands just before it was announced a body had been found.

She is the third major cast member from the show to die in their 30s.

Cory Monteith, one of the show's leads, died at 31 in 2013 from a toxic mix of alcohol and heroin. Rivera’s body was discovered on the seventh anniversary of his death.

Co-star Mark Salling, who Rivera dated at one point, killed himself in 2018 at age 35 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.