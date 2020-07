Winona Ryder will testify that Johnny Depp was not violent - report

Winona Ryder will give evidence at Johnny Depp’s UK libel case against The Sun newspaper’s publisher and its Kiwi executive editor Dan Wootton this week.

The Edward Scissorhands co-stars were a couple for four years, and according to a statement sent to The Times, Ryder will tell the High Court that her former fiancé had always made her feel, “so very, very safe,” during their relationship.

Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images Winona Ryder & Johnny Depp in at the 1990 Edward Scissorhands premiere.

Ryder noted of Depp, “I counted him as my best friend, and as close to me as family.”

“I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him.

“The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations.

“He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me.”

20TH CENTURY FOX/REX FEATURES Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp as their characters in 'Edward Scissorhands'.

Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a "wife-beater." He strongly denies abusing Heard.

Depp has accused Heard of hitting him with a "haymaker" punch during an altercation near the end of their volatile marriage, as the star wrapped up testimony this week.

Depp said the fight came after Heard's 30th birthday party, and hours after he had learned that his former business managers had absconded with hundreds of millions of dollars.

Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy The Rum Diary and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard, a model and actress, filed for divorce the following year, and the divorce was finalised in 2017.

Depp said the couple separated after an argument that followed Heard's 30th birthday party in April 2016. The actor said that just before the party he had attended a meeting and been told that his former business managers had "stolen my money."

Asked how much was stolen, Depp said "this is a ludicrous amount to have to state, it’s quite embarrassing – apparently I had made $US650 million," much of it through his involvement with the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Depp added that in addition to losing the $US650 million he was "$US100 million in the hole because they had not paid the government my taxes for 17 years."

Leon Neal Amber Heard leaves the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on July 10 in London, England.

Depp and his former business managers settled a legal dispute over the alleged fraud in 2018.

Depp alleges that after the party he went to bed to read, and that Heard began accusing him of ruining her birthday dinner before throwing a "haymaker" at him.

Depp's lawyer, David Sherborne, asked him to explain the American slang term for the judge, Andrew Nicol.

"A haymaker is a type of a wild swing, a roundhouse punch … effective if it reaches the target," Depp said.

"I have come across it," noted the judge.

Heard is attending the three-week trial and is scheduled to give her own version of events later.

During five days in the witness box, Depp depicted a tumultuous relationship with Heard during a period when he was trying to kick drugs and alcohol, and sometimes lapsing.

He called the relationship "a crime scene waiting to happen." But he denied hitting Heard and accused her of compiling a dossier of fake claims against him as an "insurance policy."

The Sun’s defence relies on a total of 14 allegations by Heard of Depp’s violence between 2013 and 2016, in settings including his private island in the Bahamas, a rented house in Australia and a private jet.

Depp was followed into the witness box by his former personal assistant Stephen Deuters, who contradicted Heard’s account of an incident during a flight by private plane from Boston to Los Angeles in May 2014. Heard alleges the actor went into a rage, slapped her and kicked her in the back because he believed she was having an affair with actor James Franco.

Depp has denied assaulting Heard or being out of control.

Deuters, who is now the European head of Depp's production company, said Depp was quiet and "introverted" on the plane. He said the couple had "an argument of sorts," but "it didn’t seem to be a screaming-obscenities slanging match."

In a written witness statement, Deuters said the actor "made a playful attempt to tap (Heard) on the bottom with his shoe" but didn't kick her.

He also alleged that Heard "was the abuser in the relationship … She had subjected Mr Depp to years of abuse."

Depp has strongly denied all of Heard's allegations, including a claim that he subjected her to a "three-day ordeal of assaults" in March 2015 in Australia, where Depp was appearing as Captain Jack Sparrow in the fifth Pirates film.

He agreed that the couple had an altercation, which ended up with their house being trashed and Depp’s fingertip being severed to the bone.

Depp accuses Heard of cutting off his fingertip by throwing a vodka bottle at him, a claim she denies.

Depp said on Monday that he had surgery on the severed finger when he returned to the US and developed a "painful" superbug infection, MRSA.

Depp says the marriage broke down for good after an incident in which he accused Heard or one of her friends of defecating in the couple’s bed after the April 2016 birthday party, a mishap Heard blamed on her Yorkshire terriers.

"I thought that was an oddly fitting end to the relationship," said Depp.

- with Stuff