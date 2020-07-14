Chance The Rapper backs Kanye West's presidential bid, faces Twitter backlash

The word "Chance" was trending on Twitter after Chance The Rapper launched into a series of political tweets that confused and sparked controversy among his followers.

Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune Chance the Rapper got plenty of backlash for being in favour of a Kanye West presidency.

The rapper's rant began with a reply to Kanye West's music video tribute to his late mother, throwing his support for West's presidential bid.

Here's how it broke down:

READ MORE:

* What would an unlikely Kanye West run do to the presidential election?

* Not everyone is laughing at Kanye West's unlikely presidential campaign

* Biden calls on US President Trump to 'wake up' to coronavirus crisis

* Donald Trump demands apology, retraction of CNN poll showing Joe Biden leading



He engaged antagonists to his stance, quote tweeting this reply to his initial tweet by Twitter user @MXultra, offering just one word of commentary:

In response to myriad replies - some denouncing Chance's support for West and others questioning whether West had hacked Chance's Twitter account - Chance went in on his critics, first questioning their belief in the US two-party political system, then calling some "racist" for not supporting West, who announced his presidential bid July 4.

Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune Chance the Rapper performs during halftime of the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Centre on February 16 in Chicago, Illinois.

Chance's most engaged-with tweets of the morning were pushback against people in his replies who said former Vice President Joe Biden is a better replacement for President Donald Trump than West. He revealed he doesn't believe that, citing West's focus on building affordable housing and his past support for education.

He also released a poll, asking his 8.3 million followers if they want reparations. He didn't seem satisfied with the early results:

Chance the Rapper is not the only Black celebrity lately to take heat for their political views. In the replies to Chance's tweets, many accused him of being like Terry Crews, referencing Crews' controversial June 30 tweet about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Seeing he was trending, Chance used the space to talk about police brutality, quoting KRS-One's 1993 song Sound of da Police and calling for police accountability.

- Chicago Tribune