Britney Spears' mother requests to be involved in pop star's finances

Britney Spears’ mother has reportedly made a formal request to be included in all decisions made about the pop star’s finances.

According to The Blast, Lynne Spears has filed legal documents with the Los Angeles County Courts asking to be given “special notice” of “all matters” to do with her daughter’s trust.

The Toxic singer set up the SJB Revocable Trust in 2004 to protect her multi-million dollar assets, The Blast reports.

Spears was removed as trustee when in 2008, she was committed to a psychiatric ward twice and her father petitioned with the Los Angeles County Superior Court for an emergency “temporary conservatorship”.

Jamie Spears acted as his daughter’s conservator until September 2019, when he stepped down due to his own health issues. Jodi Pais Montgomery, a professional fiduciary, was appointed the singer’s new temporary conservator.

In May this year, the conservatorship was extended until at least August, due to the coronavirus pandemic.