Gwyneth Paltrow endorses use of ecstasy in couple's therapy

In recent years, Gwyneth Paltrow has been in the spotlight regularly - less for her films, and more for the controversial health practices shared by her million-dollar lifestyle brand GOOP.

From encouraging people to "steam their vaginas" to participating in "bee venom therapy", the actress is now exploring the use of the drug "MDMA" in therapy sessions.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow has been known to endorse unconventional methods of healing and wellness.

In the most recent episode of The Goop Podcast, Paltrow interviews academic Rick Doblin, the director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, about the stimulant drug's role in potentially helping couples resolve their conflict.

Doblin is currently trialling the drug for medicinal use in the United States, including for PTSD.

"There's continuing research underway looking at the potential therapeutic benefits of MDMA," Paltrow says as she introduces her guest.

The Oscar winner claims the drug, a type of ecstasy, can be "life changing" and is "really looking forward to it being legal" so she can have MDMA therapy sessions in the US.

Doblin details the ways MDMA is used in psychology therapy - including aiding symptoms associated with PTSD, alcoholism, eating disorders and tension in relationships.

The pair discuss MDMA therapy's role in navigating how "people store, process, and release memories".

Netflix "I'm really looking forward to it being legal, because I want to try this out." - Gwyneth Paltrow

"The capacity for healing is going to be a real gift to the world," Doblin says.

Paltrow responds: "I'm really looking forward to it being legal, because I want to try this out."

The actress, who famously 'consciously uncoupled' from Coldplay singer Chris Martin, revealed in her Netflix series The Goop Lab last year she and husband Brad Falchuk had taken MDMA together in Mexico.

The wellbeing enthusiast called the moment a "productive" session, and a "very, very emotional experience."

In a post to the GOOP website, Paltrow claims Doblin "explains the landscape of psychedelic research, how it's changed, and how close we may be to making MDMA-assisted psychotherapy a legal prescription treatment for PTSD."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuck took MDMA together during a trip to Mexico.

The website, which has been regularly under fire for its controversial health claims, includes a disclaimer to readers: "The legal status of psychedelics depends on where you use them.

"In the US, recreational use is illegal. If psychedelics are taken without careful attention to dose, set [mindset], and setting [environment], it's possible for things to go wrong. As always, consult your doctor before beginning any protocol."

Recreational use is also illegal in New Zealand.

GOOP was previously hounded for encouraging the use of "yoni eggs", designed to be inserted into women's vaginas, and was fined US$145,000 for making "unsubstantiated" marketing claims.

The company hired a team of fact checkers following the incident.

Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow, Michaela Boehm and Elise Loehnen promoting The Goop Lab television show.

Recently, former GOOP-approved psychiatrist Kelly Brogan claimed there is "potentially no such thing as the coronavirus."

"Could this contagion be a reality for others? Absolutely. It's not for me," she said in a since-deleted video on Facebook.

GOOP distanced itself from Brogan, a spokesperson explaining to the Daily Beast: "We would suggest reaching out to Dr Brogan directly as she didn't make those comments on Goop's platform."

