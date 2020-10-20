That '70s Show star Danny Masterson must head to trial on charges he raped 3 women, judge rules

Danny Masterson, an actor on That '70s Show, failed to get his Los Angeles rape case dismissed on Monday (Tuesday NZT) and must appear for arraignment on November 2, a judge ruled on Monday.

The former sitcom star is accused of forcibly raping three women in separate incidents at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

His defence filed a demurrer motion that was denied by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Eleanor J. Hunter early Monday, sources confirmed to the New York Daily News.

Masterson's lawyer Thomas Mesereau declined to comment when reached by phone after the hearing.

Mesereau and co-counsel Sharon Appelbaum appeared in court without their famous client Monday and unsuccessfully argued the charged offenses were outside the statute of limitations, Deadline.com reported.

According to prosecutors, Masterson raped the first victim, an unidentified 23-year-old woman, between January and December 2001.

He then allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman between October and December of the same year, prosecutors said.

If convicted as charged, he faces up to 45 years to life in state prison.

Chris Weeks/Getty Images The former sitcom star (most right) is accused of forcibly raping three women in separate incidents at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

The Los Angeles district attorney's office said it declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations.

At a prior hearing, Mesereau claimed Masterson is "absolutely not guilty."

Masterson, 44, played the character Hyde on That '70s Show.

He was sued in civil court last year by ex-girlfriends Chrissie Bixler and Marie Riales and two Jane Doe plaintiffs in a complaint that alleged sexual assault and harassment.

The women also named the Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is a lifelong member, as a defendant.

Masterson called the lawsuit "beyond ridiculous."

The actor, who is married to actress and model Bijou Phillips, was fired from the Netflix show "The Ranch" when the allegations first surfaced.

- New York Daily News