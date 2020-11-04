US Election: Kanye West votes for himself, writing-in his own name

Kanye West cast his ballot for the first time in his life and he voted for himself.

Musician Kanye West voted for himself as a write-in candidate in the 2020 US presidential election, as seen in a video he posted on Twitter shows.

“Keep believing Kanye 020. Thank you Jesus Christ,” the tweet said.

He also wrote in the name of running mate Michelle Tidball.

Another tweet stated that this was the first time the entertainer has voted. The final tweet showed him with his “I Voted” sticker and a mask.

“The first vote of my life,” West tweeted. “We are here to serve. We pray for every servant leader in the world.”

West told fans who he was voting for prior to going to the polls.

“Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust...me”, West tweeted Tuesday.

He first announced he was running for president on the fourth of July.

“We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” he tweeted, adding the hashtag “2020VISION.”

But his campaign was short-lived in many states, including Massachusetts.

The rapper, music producer and fashion mogul did not appear on the presidential ballot in the commonwealth after failing to receiving the proper number of signatures, the secretary of state’s office told the Associated Press.

He also failed to qualify for the ballot in his own state of Wyoming, which is why he was forced to vote for his own ticket as a write-in option, The New York Times reported.

Kim Kardashian West, who is married to the rapper, also posted a photo of her “I Voted” sticker but did not post a photo of her ballot.

She has also been encouraging others to vote but did not promote her husband. She has not said who she voted for but recently liked a Tweet about voting for Joe Biden.

