Harvey Weinstein isolated in prison with high fever likely caused by Covid-19 complications

Fallen movie mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is in prison isolation with a soaring fever, the likely result of coronavirus complications, according to a source.

Weinstein, 68, is very ill and has a high sustained fever, said the source, who has direct knowledge of Weinstein's medical condition.

Weinstein was tested Tuesday morning (Wednesday NZT) and doctors are awaiting results. But they were confident enough he has Covid-19 that they placed him in isolation for 72 hours at the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York, where he is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault.

Seth Wenig/AP Doctors put the fallen movie mogul in prison isolation while they await his coronavirus results.

Juda Englemeyer, Weinstein's publicist, and Craig Rothfield, a state department of health representative, said they could not confirm nor deny if Weinstein has coronavirus.

"We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein has a fever, and is being closely monitored by the excellent medical staff at Wende CF for which the entire legal defence team is grateful," the representatives said in a statement. "It should come as no surprise that Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis."

If the test comes back positive, Weinstein will be transferred to a prison hospital.

Several reports said Weinstein had Covid-19 in March, but he was never officially diagnosed with the disease.

One of Weinstein's defence attorneys, Donna Rotunno, said she could not confirm Weinstein's condition.

"I have heard nothing of the sort," she said.

Weinstein also faces rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles.

