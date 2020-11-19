American actor Wade Williams says he was exposed to Covid-19 in Auckland and is in quarantine

Actor Wade Williams has been posting videos to his YouTube channel from New Zealand.

Wade Williams, an American actor known for his starring role in Prison Break, says he was exposed to Covid-19 in Auckland and had to re-enter isolation.

Williams is understood to be in Auckland to film for the Netflix series Cowboy Bebop. On his YouTube channel, he had been posting videos from around the city in October.

During an interview on CNN on Wednesday night, Williams said he was about to complete a 14-day quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19 while getting a massage in Auckland.

“I went to a nice spot and had a massage and I happened to lay on the massage table and have my face in that little hole that somebody who had tested positive Covid had just been in, right before I went in,” he said.

Stuff has contacted a publicist for Cowboy Bebop for further comment.

Williams said he went to get a massage after completing some stunts while filming in Auckland.

He said he got the massage on Thursday, November 5.

That same day, a quarantine worker who had become infected with Covid-19 dined at Mezze Bar in central Auckland and went to a liquor store on Queen St. The Ministry of Health and the Auckland Regional Public Health Service reported those two businesses as potential sites of infection, urging other patrons to watch for symptoms.

The agencies did not report that any infected person had also visited a massage business as all contacts were identified and contacted by the public health unit, says a Ministry of Health spokesperson.

Williams did not name the business during the CNN interview, but said he was about to complete 14 days of isolation and would leave the facility when he got his next negative Covid-19 test result.

He said contact tracers called him on Saturday, November 7, after he had been to get a massage. “The next morning I was in quarantine for 14 days.”

A Ministry of Health spokesperson confirms that Williams’ case was one “where an individual’s situation or circumstances may make it difficult for them to self-isolate at home,” making it more suitable for him to self-isolate at a Managed Isolation and Quarantine facility.

Williams was supportive of the New Zealand Government’s response to Covid-19 and said he was happy to isolate. He also said he had been taught to use the NZ Covid Tracer app when he came to New Zealand, and said the isolation hotel staff had been “wonderful”.