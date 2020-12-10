Johnny Depp files appeal to overturn 'wife beater' libel verdict

Johnny Depp is seeking to overturn a damning court ruling that found a British tabloid not liable for calling him a “wife beater.”

Lawyers for the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed documents with London’s Court of Appeal this week asking to challenge the November verdict, online court records show.

Alvaro Barrientos/AP Johnny Depp is seeking to overturn a damning court ruling that found a British tabloid not liable for calling him a “wife beater.”

It’s Depp’s second attempt at reversing the ruling, following an unsuccessful request to appeal with the High Court, the same one that ruled against his long-shot lawsuit.

The actor sued News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, for labelling him a “wife beater” in a 2018 column, which relied on 14 allegations of abuse made by ex-wife Amber Heard over the years.

READ MORE:

* Johnny Depp forced to exit Fantastic Beasts 3 after losing libel case

* Johnny Depp's lawyer vows to appeal 'perverse' and 'flawed' Amber Heard verdict in explosive libel case

* Johnny Depp loses libel case against British Tabloid

* Actor Johnny Depp loses libel suit over wife-beating allegations



Justice Andrew Nicol wrote in his ruling that the allegations the article was based on were substantially true. Depp’s legal team, however, denounced the verdict as “flawed” and vowed to appeal.

“This decision is as perverse as it is bewildering,” attorney Jenny Afia said in a statement at the time. “The judgment is so flawed that it would be ridiculous for Mr. Depp not to appeal this decision.”

The November 2 ruling came months after a highly publicised libel trial that featured explosive testimonies by Depp and Heard themselves as well as numerous witnesses.

The Aquaman actress told the court that her “monster” ex-husband attacked her numerous times during their tumultuous relationship between 2013 and 2016.

Heard said he once hurled bottles at her as if they were “grenades or bombs” in a “three-day ordeal of assaults” that she compared to a “hostage situation.” She also accused him of kneeling on her back, hitting her head against the fridge, throwing her onto a table and threatening to kill her “many times.”

Depp acknowledged using cocaine, magic mushrooms and other drugs over the years and admitted that things “got physical” at times. But he has vehemently denied Heard’s domestic violence claims, which he described at the trial as “pedestrian fiction,” while accusing her of being the aggressor in the relationship and faking injuries to incriminate him.

Heard insisted during her testimony in July that she had no reason to lie.

“What woman has ever benefited from being a victim of domestic violence?” she said in court.

Depp has been ordered to pay about US$840,000 to The Sun for its legal fees. In the US, meanwhile, the ?Sweeney Todd actor is also suing his ex-wife for US$50 million over a Washington Post article about domestic violence.

- New York Daily News