Covid-19: Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus

Embattled US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus.

The star revealed the news on her Instagram account this morning (NZT).

“Hi Everyone, I wanted to let you all know I tested positive for Covid-19," she wrote. “Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now.”

"Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I'm following all proper CDC Guidelines.

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

Production on her daytime talk show has been paused until January, producer Telepictures said in a statement.

The diagnosis ends a nightmare 2020 for DeGeneres whose popularity took a slide amid allegations her show was a “toxic workplace”.

In July an investigation was launched after a BuzzFeed News report alleged a toxic work culture based on anonymous testimonials by one current and 10 former employees.

The employees detailed incidents in which they say they were sidelined, disciplined or fired for speaking up about discrimination, taking a mental health leave, attending family funerals or setting up a GoFundMe page to cover medical costs not covered by their workplace health insurance.

In the end, DeGeneres issued an emotional apology to her staff.

The Hollywood Reporter shared a copy of DeGeneres' personal message to staff in which she wrote that she would help “correct the issues”.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect.”

“Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

“And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show. I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions.”

Three of the show's top staff, executive producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman were fired after the investigation by Warner Media.