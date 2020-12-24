RNZ journalist becomes the news for irate Ariana Grande fans

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

A flood of messages from around the world from Ariana Grande's loyal fans, known as Arianators, has caused plenty of confusion for an RNZ journalist.

RNZ's deputy political editor Craig McCulloch is known for his thoughtful coverage of parliamentary goings-on but on Tuesday morning he was inundated with messages from fervent fans of the American pop star.

Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)/Getty Images Ariana Grande's loyal fans have inundated RNZ's deputy political editor Craig McCulloch with tweets after confusing him with someone in the Grande’s merchandise team.

The saga began on Monday night when his phone started "blinking like mad" and he discovered people were tweeting his name to other people - to his amusement. Although he considered it a bit bizarre it was just the prelude to what awaited him the next morning.

"When I wake up, ... I am greeted by an avalanche of tweets which could probably charitably be described as passionate or enthusiastic."

READ MORE:

* All the details on Ariana Grande's one-of-a-kind engagement ring from Dalton Gomez

* Why Ariana Grande was left speechless by Jim Carrey

* Ariana Grande apologises after backlash over her JonBenét Ramsey joke



He shared a few with Morning Report.

"One goes simply: 'you're a flop', another said: 'you're over", one says: 'They're coming for you - count your days, you are literally so annoying, FAD'."

His favourite was written in Spanish in capital letters with references to witches, the ancient gods and hidden magic.

Jordan Strauss/AP Ariana Grande's extremely loyal fans, are known as Arianators.

His newfound fame prompted McCulloch to do some rapid research. He established that there is another Craig McCulloch who works for Ariana Grande's merchandise team which has attracted many complaints from fans over the quality of its offerings, including sweatshirts and T-shirts, over the last two years.

"So the fans have beef and until recently they've not known where to direct that beef.

"And that changed on Sunday when I am reliably informed that Ariana Grande's concert documentary was released on Netflix and the credits list the people responsible for merchandise, the merchandise managers, and the first person on the list is none other than Craig McCulloch."

RNZ's McCulloch tried to set the record straight by putting out a tweet about the mistaken identity but that has escalated the situation and he has been inundated with hundreds more tweets, mostly apologies.

"It's quite something to be on the other side of this. They call themselves the Arianators - they are a passionate bunch."

McCulloch says he has not been familiar with Grande's catalogue but he feels obliged now to get more acquainted with her music.

"Her fans seem to have adopted me as an accidental Arianator. I have a bunch of new followers now. Whether or not they stick around for my insightful commentary on New Zealand's political scene, I suspect that is somewhat unlikely."

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.