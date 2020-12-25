Shia LaBeouf was reportedly fired by director Olivia Wilde for 'poor behaviour'

LaBeouf has enlisted attorney Shawn Holley, known for previously serving as part of OJ Simpson's defence

A few months before FKA twigs alleged multiple instances of "relentless abuse" by Shia LaBeouf in a lawsuit, the actor was reported to have left Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, the follow-up to the director's widely acclaimed Booksmart.

At the time, LaBeouf's exit was said to have been a matter of scheduling, and he was ultimately replaced in the cast by Harry Styles.

In a new report from Variety, however, LaBeouf is said to have actually been fired. Elizabeth Wagmeister and Clayton Davis reported on Friday, citing sources close to the project, that LaBeouf had "displayed poor behaviour."

Furthermore, according to the report, "his style clashed with the cast and crew." LaBeouf was reportedly fired by Wilde prior to the start of shooting, with one source describing LaBeouf's behaviour as having been particularly "off-putting" to Wilde and others working on the New Line film.

Earlier this month, the suit against LaBeouf–which accuses the Honey Boy actor of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress–was detailed in a New York Times report.

"I'd like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency," twigs said at the time.

Also included in the Times report by Katie Banner and Melena Ryzik were multiple comments from LaBeouf, who claimed "many of these allegations are not true" but also said he "owed" twigs and Karolyn Pho (a stylist who also accused LaBeouf of abuse in the suit) an "opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done."

Thursday's Variety report notes that LaBeouf has since enlisted attorney Shawn Holley, known for previously serving as part of OJ Simpson's defence.