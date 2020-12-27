Jennifer Aniston causes controversy with a Covid-themed Christmas ornament

When Jennifer Aniston shared a photo of her quirky Christmas ornament on Instagram, she probably had no idea how much drama it would cause.

The 51-year-old posted a photo of a personalised wooden ornament hanging on her tree, engraved with "Our first pandemic 2020".

Nine Aniston has not yet addressed the controversy.

She didn't give any context for the photo, but people were very quick to re-share and comment on it.

"I love this! Thanks Jennifer Aniston for having a sense of humour!" one fan wrote on Twitter, reposting a screenshot of her story.

But another wrote: "Jennifer Aniston is a damn fool for posting that ornament on her story… celebrities are ditzy af" and added, "cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! Let's celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!"

One more outraged person added: "Sarcastic or not, this pandemic has directly attributed to the LOSS OF JOBS, HOUSING, AND ENTIRE F.....NG FAMILIES. Making the best of a rough situation is absolutely fine, but downplaying the severity of a PANDEMIC is unacceptable."

For the most part, fans defended the Friends alum, saying it was stupid to “cancel” her over something so trivial.

"This was clearly meant with humour," one person wrote. "Why are we giving this air with all the actual things in the world that we could be offended by? Don't enable that faux rage in people, it's not productive."

Aniston has not yet commented on the backlash to her ornament, but has been a vocal advocate for taking proper health and safety precautions since the beginning of the pandemic.

In April, she announced that she and her Friends costars will be taking part in the All In Challenge, in which celebrities auction off memorabilia or experiences to raise money for America's Food Fund, Meals on Wheels America and No Kid Hungry.

"I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don't you feel that it's worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren't doing enough," the Morning Show star wrote on Instagram on June 30.

