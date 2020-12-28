Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria responds to accusations that she's faking Spanish heritage

Hilaria Baldwin has responded to allegations that she’s pretending to be of Spanish heritage.

The 36-year-old–who’s the wife of Alec Baldwin–posted a video on Instagram on Sunday to discuss the viral claims that she uses a fake Spanish accent among other things.

“I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking–I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before,” said Baldwin. “I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA.”

She also touched on the reason behind giving her and Baldwin’s five children Spanish names, which she said is meant to “celebrate both cultures in our home.” She added, “Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”

Baldwin's heritage faced scrutiny when last week, Twitter user @lenibriscoe wrote how impressed they were with “Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person.”

“Some of it’s so spectacularly false. And they’ve said it about people I love. False things. Untrue things,” Baldwin added. “When you love somebody, you want to defend them.”