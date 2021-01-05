Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and That 70s Show star who was reported dead, is alive in hospital after a fall

Tanya Roberts was mistakenly reported dead by her publicist, Mike Pingel, on January 4. Pingel later told The Associated Press that Roberts, 65, is alive but in poor condition. (File photo)

Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in A View to a Kill and later played Midge Pinciotti in the sitcom That ’70s Show, has been hospitalised after falling at her home.

The actor had mistakenly been reported dead by her publicist earlier on Monday.

Roberts' publicist, Mike Pingel, later told The Associated Press on Monday afternoon that Roberts, 65, was still alive as of 10am local time in the United States but was in a poor condition.

He had said earlier on Monday that Roberts collapsed in her home on December 24 and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, California, where she was believed to have died on Sunday.

READ MORE:

* Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and That '70s Show star, dead at 65

* 'Dead' US woman found to be breathing as her embalming began



Pingel said Robert's husband, Lance O'Brien, told him that he had held his wife and she “seemed, for him, to slip away”.

The publicist said he was awaiting further updates on Roberts' condition.

Multiple media outlets, including the AP, reported Roberts' death. The AP removed its obituary and sent an advisory noting that the actor was still alive.

One of Roberts highest-profile roles was playing geologist Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in 1985′s A View to a Kill.

Roberts also appeared in such fantasy adventure films as The Beastmaster and Hearts and Armour.

She replaced Shelly Hack in Charlie’s Angels, joining Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd as a third angel, Julie. She also played comic book heroine Sheena – a female version of the Tarzan story – in a 1984 film.

A new generation of fans saw her on That ’70s Show where she played Midge, the mother to Laura Prepon’s character, Donna.