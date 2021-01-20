Joe Exotic has a limo waiting if President Trump pardons the Tiger King star

Documentary Surviving Joe Exotic looks at what happened to the animals at GW Zoo after Joe Exotic, the proprietor and star of Tiger King, went to prison for plotting murder against his rival.

Joe Exotic’s lawyer has organised a pick-up truck limo for the Tiger King star, as they wait to see if US President Donald Trump will pardon the former zoo owner.

On his final day in office, Trump is expected to pardon up to 100 people.

Sources told AP and other agencies that a list of presidential pardons and commutations was to be released on Wednesday (Tuesday US Time), including many prisoners held on long sentences for minor drug crimes. But others, including the president’s friends, donors, and celebrities were also expected to be pardoned.

CBSN A limo waits for Joe Exotic, as his supporters hope US President Donald Trump will pardon the former zoo owner.

Exotic’s legal team, headed by Texas private investigator Eric Love, has been campaigning for the Trump administration to pardon Exotic. Love told TMZ he had met with someone at the White House, after flying to Washington in a Joe Exotic branded private jet.

READ MORE:

* Trump prepares to offer clemency to more than 100 people in final hours in office

* 'Rotten to the core': Donald Trump wields pardon power as a political weapon

* 'Not true': Giuliani denies talking with Trump about possible pardon



Exotic wasn’t the only celebrity rumoured to be on the pardons list.

Lil Wayne, the rapper best known for his track Sucker for Pain, was expected granted clemency in Trump’s final list of pardons, according to White House sources who spoke to Reuters.

Sue Ogrocki/AP Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, at his former zoo in Oklahoma.

Dwayne Carter Jr, who performs as Lil Wayne, pleaded guilty last year to illegal possession of a firearm. He was carrying a gold-played handgun when his private jet landed in Miami, US, in December 2019. He was set to be sentenced this month, and faced up to 10 years in prison.

Snoop Dog was also hoping Trump would pardon the founder of Death Row Records co-founder Michael "Harry-O" Harris.

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images Lil Wayne is expected to be on Trump’s final list of presedential pardons, according to reports.

Harris has been in prison for more than 30 years on drug trafficking and murder charges.

As well as issuing a list of pardons, Trump was expected to issue a stream of executive orders in an attempt to lock in his initiatives before President-elect Joe Biden takes the Oval Office.