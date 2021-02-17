Gwyneth Paltrow says she is recovering from long-lasting effects of Covid-19

Gwyneth Paltrow says she caught Covid-19 “early on” and is yet to recover.

The 48-year-old American revealed she caught Covid-19 last year, and although the virus had passed she said she was still struggling with what she believed were complications from the virus.

Some of those long-lasting effects included “high levels of inflammation” and “brain fog”, she said.

The American Centre for Disease Control (CDC) said fatigue and shortness of breath were both known long-term effects of Covid-19 infection. It said there was also evidence that depression and headaches were long-term complications from the disease.

The CDC said most people return to normal health within weeks, some Covid-19 patients could have serious long term impacts.

Evidence of these long-term hangovers of Covid-19 has been seen in New Zealand.

“Covid long haulers” in New Zealand have reported feeling fatigue, “brain fog”, and shortness of breath long after testing negative.

More than 90 days after first showing symptoms of Covid-19, one Kiwi told Stuff: “My arms and legs are permanently fizzing as if injected with Szechuan peppercorns, I have ringing in the ears, intermittent brain fog, palpitations, and dramatic mood swings.”

Paltrow said she was still dealing with Covid-19’s long term impact this week, but had originally showed symptoms of the disease early in the pandemic.

“I had Covid-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog,” she wrote in an undated story, promoted on the homepage of her wellness blog, Goop.

Research into the long-term effects of Covid-19 was ongoing. New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said it was aware some people faced persistent symptoms, even after testing negative.

Paltrow said she was treating her own long-term effects of Covid-19 with alternative therapies and mindfulness.