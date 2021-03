Woman says Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer 'violently raped' her in 2017, allegations he denies

A 24-year-old woman says Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer “violently raped” her in Los Angeles four years ago during an hours long nightmare that involved a beating with a crop.

The woman - who lives in Europe and asked to be identified only by her first name Effie - broke down crying Thursday as she spoke during a video call with her lawyer Gloria Allred.

She described meeting Hammer, 34, over Facebook in 2016 when she was 20.

“I fell in love with him instantly. The relationship progressed rapidly, and the emotions from both sides became really intense,” she said.

Supplied Armie Hammer has been accused of rape - he's denied the allegations.

“He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually,” she said, claiming his actions “became increasingly more violent.”

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles during which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall, bruising my face,” she said.

“He beat my feet with a crop so they would hurt with every step I took for next week,” she said.

“During those four hours, I tried to get away, but he wouldn’t let me,” she said.

“I thought that he was going to kill me.”

A lawyer for Hammer denied the allegations in a statement to the Daily News.

“(Effie’s) own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations,” lawyer Andrew Brettler said.

He shared text messages allegedly sent by Effie to Hammer in which she proposed a BDSM scenario and Hammer declined.

“It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose (Effie’s) fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight,” he said.

“From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with (Effie) - and every other sexual partner of his for that matter - have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory,” he said.

Allred said Thursday that sexual partners never give up their right to withdraw consent at any time.

She said her client decided to speak up because she has been contacted by other alleged victims of Hammer and wanted to caution other women about her experience.

Allred confirmed that “photos of some of (Effie’s) visible injuries” exist.

“Effie has the courage to cooperate in any investigation,” Allred said. “We have turned over evidence to law enforcement.”

- New York Daily News

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.