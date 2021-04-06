The Wiggles star Emma Watkins announces engagement to musician Oliver Brian

Emma Watkins first confirmed her romance with Oliver Brian in December 2019.

The Wiggles star Emma Watkins is engaged to musician Oliver Brian.

The beloved Yellow Wiggle shared the happy news on social media on Monday night, announcing she and Brian – who often performs with the children's group – are due to get married.

"When life gets more sparkly ✨💍❤️," the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Watkins accompanied her post with a photo of herself and Brian embracing while showing off her engagement ring. It appears this is the first photo Watkins has shared of the couple on her Instagram account.

The couple first confirmed their romance in December 2019, more than one year after her split from bandmate Lachlan Gillespie, aka the Purple Wiggle.

Watkins and Gillespie were married for two years before separating in April 2018, but they have remained good friends ever since.

In fact, Gillespie was one of the first to congratulate Watkins and Brian on their engagement.

"Love you guys," he commented on the photo, along with a series of purple emojis.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Watkins and Brian's relationship became rock-solid this past year when he reportedly moved into her Sydney home.

Gillespie has also moved on from the relationship. He is now engaged to ballerina Dana Stephensen, who is the mother of his seven-month-old twin daughters, Lulu and Lottie.

Stephensen was just as excited for the newly engaged pair, commenting, "Congratulations! Such happy news ❤️."

Like Brian, who works with The Wiggles and plays the guitars and banjo for the children's group, Stephensen also has links to the band – the dancer met Gillespie after scoring a gig on The Wiggles' Big Ballet Day music video in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Watkins and Brian's relationship became rock-solid this past year when he reportedly moved into her Sydney home amid the coronavirus lockdown. Last September, the couple were also seen buying a new puppy together.

