Mike King to return his membership of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Mike King, the comedian and campaigner behind Gumboot Fridays, says he will surrender his membership of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

He was made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2019, for services to mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

But King says he no longer feels comfortable with that status, as he says little has changed to improve mental wellbeing for young people.

SUPPLIED Mike King speaks regularly to schools about mental wellbeing.

“While I was honoured at the time, it no longer sits comfortably with me,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Kieran Read made Officer of New Zealand Order of Merit for services to rugby

* Four dames, three knights in 2019 Queen's Birthday Honours

* Comedian and mental health advocate Mike King gets Queen's Birthday Honour



“I was given that medal in 2019 and the Government announced $1.9 billion to spend on mental health in this country. I was full of optimism, but over the last two years I've watched as nothing changed.”

He acknowledged the Government had earmarked more funding for mental healthcare, including an announcement last month for $28 million to expand an in-school mental health and wellbeing programme from Christchurch and Kaikōura to the West Coast, Rotorua, Taupō, South Auckland and Northland.

But he said he felt the situation with youth mental health was getting worse. He said families spoke to him every day to share their concerns about children with mental illness, and the long wait list to see counsellors and psychologists.

“I want to know where the $1.9 billion they were given two years ago has gone,” he said.

He said he was returning his status as an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit as he wanted to acknowledge the families currently waiting to access mental healthcare.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Mental health advocate Mike King says there has not been enough done to improve access to mental healthcare.

“My actions today weren’t a protest as such, or an act to slam the Government. It is me saying: I care, I stand with you and I will do everything in my power to give your kids the help they need,” he said.

He did not think this action would result in major change, however.

“I think I’ll get pushback for this. They’ll say, ‘Mike’s wrong – things are changing and these new plans will mean things.’ It will be the same ‘blah blah blah’,” he said.

When Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern named King as the 2019 New Zealander of the Year in February of that year, the awards' chief judge, Cameron Bennett, described him as a “wonderfully complex and compelling Kiwi”.

King started campaigning for better access to mental healthcare after seeking help himself when he was 45 years old. He said he needed professional help to ditch booze and drugs and for other mental health issues. He first started drinking at 13 years old.

King founded the Key to Life charity in 2010.

Since then, he has spoken at schools, churches and community groups across the country, and has worked to raise awareness and access to mental health services.

He was one of the organisers behind the I Am Hope tours and fundraising campaign, as well as Gumboot Friday. He said the fundraising initiatives were needed to fill gaps in youth mental healthcare.

The fund made available two counselling sessions for anyone aged under 25 years old.

Where to get help