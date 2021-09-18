Piers Morgan is back on TV, after a deal with Rupert Murdoch

Controversial broadcaster Piers Morgan will join News Corp and Fox News, to host a new show that will air globally, the company says.

Morgan announced he was re-joining News Corp, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch, by sharing a photo with the wealthy media mogul.

“I’ve gone home. Great to be rejoining Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation after 28 years. The place I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big break. We’re going to have a lot of fun,” he said.

Morgan is set to become a columnist for Murdoch’s stable of tabloid newspapers, and will also host a new syndicated television programme. The show is expected to air in New Zealand, on Sky, as well as in the UK and US.

READ MORE:

* Rupert Murdoch prepares to hand over his media empire

* James Murdoch makes statement in the style of his dramatic departure from News Corp

* Media mogul Rupert Murdoch's son, James Murdoch, resigns from News Corp board over content disagreements



Murdoch said Morgan, 56, is “the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire.”

He added in a statement: “Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling.”

Jonathan Brady/AP British television host Piers Morgan quit Good Morning Britain after making controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan left Britain’s ITV in March after sparking a record 50,000 viewer complaints with controversial comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Morgan said he did not believe Meghan’s claims -- made during a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey -- about how the monarchy allegedly ignored her struggles with mental health.

Morgan’s is billed as the primetime draw on the new channel talkTV, expected to launch in the U.K. in early 2022. It will also air on the video streaming service FOX Nation in the U.S. and on Sky News Australia, which also airs in New Zealand.

Morgan said he would also become a columnist for The Sun and The New York Post.

Morgan said his new show will be a “fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews,” and praised Murdoch for championing free speech.

Britain's media watchdog said earlier this month that Morgan's comments may have offended some but were not in breach of the broadcasting code.

The presenter began his media career at News Corp some three decades ago and has worked for tabloids including News of the World.