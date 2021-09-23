'That's what counts as illicit for you?': Stephen Colbert jokes about NZ's 'Kentucky Fried Bandits'

New Zealand’s KFC smugglers are making headlines around the world, and Late Show host Stephen Colbert isn’t passing up the chance to joke about the Kentucky Fried culprits.

Two men, aged 23 and 30, were caught by police allegedly trying to cross the border into Auckland with $100,000 in cash and a “boot full” of KFC on Sunday.

The stash contained buckets of fried chicken, multiple tubs of coleslaw and more.

SCREENGRAB/CBS/YOUTUBE Stephen Colbert couldn't pass up the chance to joke about the men caught with KFC at the Auckland border.

“That’s what counts as illicit for you?” exclaimed Colbert in a segment of his US talk show.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Pair caught at Auckland border with $100k and a 'boot full' of KFC

* Covid-19: Govt considering vaccinating people in fast food queues

* Covid-19: Long queues for fast food as Auckland moves to alert level 3

* A holiday in Wānaka and boot-full of KFC: All of the Covid lockdown breaches



After explaining what had been found by police who caught the “Kentucky Fried Bandits”, Colbert joked about the amount of coleslaw in the haul.

NZ POLICE/Supplied A large quantity of KFC was found in a car at the southern Auckland border.

“Arrest them for that! Who looks at mac and cheese and mashed potato and says ‘eh, you know what I could go for? Wet cabbage’,” the comedian joked.

The two men were caught after officers noticed a suspicious-looking car on a gravel road, which sped off after noticing police.

They were caught and arrested.

The men are set to appear in court at a later date for breaching the Health Order.

Further charges are likely.