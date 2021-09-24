Newshub's Sam Hayes welcomes baby girl, Amaya

Newsreader Samantha Hayes and her fiancé, Jeroen “Jay” Blaauw, have welcomed their second child.

Hayes said their daughter, Amaya Violet Blaauw, was born last Friday.

She was born at the Auckland maternity ward, weighing 3.2kg, Hayes said.

”Jay and I think she’s just beautiful and her big brother Marlow adores her. We’re at home now relearning all the intricacies of caring for a newborn with the added bonus of an energetic toddler ‘helping’ too,” she said, in a post to Instagram.

Amaya’s older brother, Marlow, was born in September 2019.

Supplied Sam Hayes with her newborn baby girl, Amaya

He was born via caesarean section after Hayes developed the potentially life-threatening condition pre-eclampsia.

Blaauw proposed to Hayes just before Christmas last year.

Hayes later said it came as a total surprise.

“I was wearing gumboots,” she said.

“Jay and I met by chance in Brazil six years ago. Life would have been very different if the 6’6” Dutchman hadn’t walked into my life and made me a cup of tea in a hostel kitchen in São Paulo.

“I love him so much, and more each day as I see what an amazing dad he is.”

In July, Hayes was hospitalised with a “mystery virus” while pregnant with Amaya.

She and Blaauw initially thought the baby might arrive a few months early, but she made a full recovery after a few nights in hospital and some time at home recovering.

She said the cause of her illness remained a mystery.