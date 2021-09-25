Elon Musk, singer Grimes 'semi-separated' after three years

Elon Musk and singer Grimes have ended their romantic relationship after three years.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder tells the New York Post's Page Six that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated”.

Charles Sykes/AP Grimes, left, and Elon Musk in 2018. The Tesla and SpaceX founder said he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated.” He says they remain on good terms and continue to raise their 1-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, together.

But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son named X Æ A-Xii, together.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA," Musk told the Post.

"She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

A message seeking comment from a representative for Grimes was not immediately returned.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur has had six children from previous relationships. One of them died as a baby. He has been married three times, including twice to Westworld actress Talulah Riley.

Grimes has not been married, and her son with Musk is her first child.