Eminem to launch 'Mom's Spaghetti' restaurant in Detroit

Eminem is serving up a second helping of Mom’s Spaghetti.

As pointed out by Detroit Daily News, the Grammy-winning rapper is preparing to open a restaurant inspired by the not-so-appetizing lines in his 2002 hit Lose Yourself: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy,” he raps in the first verse. “There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Em, a Motor City native, will open the Mom’s Spaghetti diner next week in Downtown Detroit, offering stans simple dishes like the s’ghetti sandwich and, of course, spaghetti and meatballs. Patrons can also shop at “The Trailer”–an attached retail spot stocked with Eminem merchandise.

A commercial for the eatery began airing on Detroit TV stations on Friday. The 30-second spot provides a glimpse of the new restaurant and shows Eminem holding the fare while standing over the Detroit skyline. The ad also directs viewers to call 313-888-8388, which leads to an information recording.

Mom’s Spaghetti opens at 5pm local time on September 29. It’s located at 2131 Woodward Avenue, between the Fillmore and the Union Assembly.

Em previously sold “mom’s spaghetti” at a pop-up resaurant in support of his Revival project.

He also delivered 400 “mom’s spaghetti” dishes to frontline workers in Detroit last year.

Some fans are speculating that the new joint is part of an album roll-out, as it seemingly came out of nowhere.