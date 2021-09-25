Beam me up, Bezos: Star Trek actor William Shatner to become oldest person to visit space

Captain James T Kirk will be travelling to space for real this time, with news that actor William Shatner is scheduled to blast off as soon as next month on board Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard rocket.

Shatner, 90, will become the oldest person ever to go into space, beating out pioneering 82-year-old pilot Wally Funk, who travelled with Bezos into space in July.

The 15-minute flight, and the run-up to it, will be filmed for a documentary.

Martin McNeil/Getty Images William Shatner, 90, will become the oldest person ever to go into space.

Star Trek legend Shatner had previously tweeted a mocked-up image of him in an astronaut suit, encouraging NASA to send him out.

"BTW @NASA - just in case; the suit does fit!" he wrote.

Shatner's fellow crew on the proposed flight have not yet been named.

Bezos blasted into space in July on his rocket company’s first flight with people on board, days after billionaire Richard Branson rode to space.

The Amazon founder was accompanied by a hand-picked group: his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and Funk, an aviation pioneer from Texas – at the time the youngest and oldest to ever fly in space.

SUPPLIED Shatner is beloved for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek.

“Best day ever!” Bezos said when the capsule touched down on the desert floor at the end of the 10-minute flight.

Joining them was the company’s first paying customer, Oliver Daemen, a last-minute fill-in for the mystery winner of a US$28 million auction who opted for a later flight. The Dutch teen’s father took part in the auction, and agreed on a lower undisclosed price last week when Blue Origin offered his son the vacated seat.

Blue Origin – founded by Bezos in 2000 in Kent, Washington, near Amazon’s Seattle headquarters – has yet to open ticket sales to the public or reveal the price. For now, it’s booking auction bidders. Two more passenger flights are planned in 2021.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Shatner will go into space on board Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.

Branson’s Virgin Galactic already has more than 600 reservations at US$250,000 apiece. Founded by Branson in 2004, the company has sent crew into space four times and plans two more test flights from New Mexico before launching customers next year.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX has just celebrated its own tourism milestone, successfully taking four civilians into space.

