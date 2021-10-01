Scarlett Johansson settles 'Black Widow' lawsuit with Disney

The legal battle between Scarlett Johansson and Disney has finally come to an end.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-nominated actress and entertainment giant reached a settlement Thursday (local time) in their months-long dispute over the release of Black Widow. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but both parties indicated they were pleased with the outcome and look forward to continuing their relationship.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Johansson said in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman echoed the sentiment: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.”

Johansson sued Disney back in July, claiming her contract was breached when the studio simultaneously released Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+.

The 36-year-old actress said she did not agree to the hybrid release, which had become quite common throughout the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Johansson claimed she stood to lose tens of millions of dollars, as a portion of her Black Widow pay was based on box office performance. According to THR, the Marvel Studios film has grossed US$378.8 million worldwide.

Johansson entered the MCU in 2012, when she played Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2.