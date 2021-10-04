Emily Ratajkowski accuses Robin Thicke of fondling her during 'Blurred Lines' shoot

Emily Ratajkowski has alleged that Robin Thicke touched her breasts during ‘Blurred Lines’ music video shoot.

In her new book, My Body, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski claims that Robin Thicke grabbed her bare breasts during the Blurred Lines video shoot.

The 2013 video featured Ratajkowski along with two other women appearing topless on set.

The Sunday Times of London reports that the model opened up about her alleged experience working on the video in her new book.

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke,” Ratajkowski wrote in her book.

According to the book excerpt, Thicke began to act drunk on set and “smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel’s] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, ‘Are you okay?’”

Martel confirmed the incident, according to the publication, as Ratajkowski wrote that it made her feel “humiliation.”

The director added that Thicke, who was drinking, apologised “sheepishly” and was then “contrite.”

“I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts,” she said.

“One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, ‘What the f... are you doing, that’s it!! The shoot is over!!’”

Thicke has not responded to allegations.