Kim Kardashian jokes about sex tape, calls Kanye 'Best Rapper of All Time' on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has joked about her sex tape and Kanye West during her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

Kim Kardashian’s opening monologue on Saturday Night Live was just another example that the businesswoman, reality TV star, and activist is always willing to add another skill to her résumé.

In an appearance that reportedly included assistance and advice from Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, Michelle Wolf, Ellen DeGeneres, Amy Schumer, and James Corden, Kim’s opening monologue included a joke about her sex tape with Ray J in reference to her hosting.

“When they asked, I was like, ‘You want me to host, why? I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time.

“Actually, I only had that one movie come out, and no one even told me it was even premiering. It must have slipped my mom’s mind.”

She also made light of her celebrity while also taking a playful shot at Kris Jenner’s partner, Corey Gamble.

“The one thing I’m really proud of is that no one can call me a gold digger.

“Honestly, I’m not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom’s boyfriend Corey.”

Kim took a moment to shout out Kanye–who she is divorcing–saying, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest black man in America.

“A talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it just came down to one thing: his personality.”

The night, which also included a musical performance from Halsey following the release of the star’s fourth studio album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, has been weeks in the making.

Kardashian was first announced as a first-time host back in September, filling in the spot in between Owen Wilson, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis.

Upcoming musical performances this month for Season 47 include Young Thug and and Brandie Carlile.

Last week, Owen Wilson took over the show, and made sure to keep things light and funny during his show opener.

In the monologue, the Loki star touched on Cars 3, being a middle child, and only keeping his eyes on good movie reviews.

His time on the show included a musical performance from country superstar Kacey Musgraves, as the show also shared a tribute to late SNL legend Norm MacDonald.